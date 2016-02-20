Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

SG Dion Waiters shot 0-for-6 from the field and had zero points Friday. In his last five games, all as a starter, Waiters has only reached double figures in scoring once and is shooting .167 percent from 3-point range in the same span.

PG Russell Westbrook was once again in a helping mood Friday against Indiana. The league’s second leading assists man finished the game one assist shy of tying his career high of 19. In the month of February, Westbrook had been averaging 11 assists per game. He had one more than that by halftime against the Pacers.