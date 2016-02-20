FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
February 21, 2016 / 11:34 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Dion Waiters shot 0-for-6 from the field and had zero points Friday. In his last five games, all as a starter, Waiters has only reached double figures in scoring once and is shooting .167 percent from 3-point range in the same span.

PG Russell Westbrook was once again in a helping mood Friday against Indiana. The league’s second leading assists man finished the game one assist shy of tying his career high of 19. In the month of February, Westbrook had been averaging 11 assists per game. He had one more than that by halftime against the Pacers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
