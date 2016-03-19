Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Dion Waiters, a Philadelphia native, recently rejoined the team Friday after the death of his brother, Demetrius Pinckney. Waiters’ brother was reportedly shot dead in South Philadelphia on March 8.

F Serge Ibaka was given a rare night off for rest Friday.

F Kevin Durant continues to show why he’s arguably the most consistent scorer in the league. Durant scored 26 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers and he’s averaging 26.6 points over his last six. Durant has scored 20 once, 26 once, 28 three times and 30 once.