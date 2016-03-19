FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 20, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dion Waiters, a Philadelphia native, recently rejoined the team Friday after the death of his brother, Demetrius Pinckney. Waiters’ brother was reportedly shot dead in South Philadelphia on March 8.

F Serge Ibaka was given a rare night off for rest Friday.

F Kevin Durant continues to show why he’s arguably the most consistent scorer in the league. Durant scored 26 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers and he’s averaging 26.6 points over his last six. Durant has scored 20 once, 26 once, 28 three times and 30 once.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.