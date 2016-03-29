FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Russell Westbrook had triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder extended its win streak to a season-high eight games with a 119-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Westbrook finished with 26 points 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the win. The 27-year-old California native entered Monday’s action averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. He now has 16 triple-doubles on the season and seven in his last 15 games.

PF Serge Ibaka finished with 15 points and eight rebounds Monday.

F Kevin Durant poured in a game-high 34 points as the Thunder defeated the Raptors 119-100 to extend their win streak to a season-high eight games.

