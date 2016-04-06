FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebound for the Thunder, who led by as many as 33 in winning their sixth straight against Denver.

SG Dion Waiters and F Serge Ibaka scored 18 apiece for the Thunder, who led by as many as 33 in winning their sixth straight against Denver.

G Russell Westbrook reached historic territory when he recorded his 17th triple-double of the season against Denver on Tuesday night. Westbrook’s season total is the most since Hall of Fame G Magic Johnson did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988-89. Westbrook has 35 triple-doubles in his career, second among active players to LeBron James’ 41.

F Serge Ibaka and SG Dion Waiters scored 18 apiece for the Thunder, who led by as many as 33 in winning their sixth straight against Denver.

F Kevin Durant had 26 points and eight assists for Oklahoma City (54-24), which clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the win. The Los Angeles Clippers could reach 54 wins, but the Thunder won the season series between the teams.

