F Mitch McGary has been absent from the team for the past several days for personal reasons. Coach Billy Donovan said Monday he has been in contact with him through text messages. “I don’t know when he will be back to the team,” Donovan said. “That is something Mitch and I will have to sit down and talk about just to see where he is at all the way around. Certainly he has missed practice time, game time, conditioning, those kind of things. Where does he feel like he is mentally.”