Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

PG Russell Westbrook is known as a streaky shooter, but he is peaking at the right time. He went 9-for-16 from the field in Game 3 against the Mavericks, posting his best field-goal percentage (.563) since a March 28 game at Toronto. Westbrook finished with 26 points, 15 assists, two steals and six turnovers.

F Kevin Durant scored a game-high 34 points, finishing 11-for-25 from the field with seven rebounds and three assists in the Thunder’s Game 3 win over the Mavericks. Durant knocked down his seventh bucket midway through the second quarter Thursday, taking 24 fewer shots than he needed to match his Game 2 total.