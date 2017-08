F Serge Ibaka collected a loose ball and dropped in two free throws with 1.4 seconds left, lifting Orlando over Philadelphia 103-101 for the Magic's first victory of the season. Ibaka scored 21 points. "This win gives us a lot of confidence right now," said Ibaka, in his first year with the Magic after seven with Oklahoma City. "That's what we need. We need one. We have to build from this win tonight and keep working, get better and better."