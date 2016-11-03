FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
November 4, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jerami Grant made his Thunder debut. Grant, obtained from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Ersan Ilyasova and a conditional first-round pick, had six points and three assists in almost 18 minutes.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists in an 85-83 victory over the Clippers. Westbrook was the lone Thunder player to score in double digits. Although he committed 10 of the team's 22 turnovers and missed all seven 3-point attempts, he converted 14 of 30 shots overall.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
