Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Jerami Grant made his Thunder debut. Grant, obtained from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Ersan Ilyasova and a conditional first-round pick, had six points and three assists in almost 18 minutes.

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists in an 85-83 victory over the Clippers. Westbrook was the lone Thunder player to score in double digits. Although he committed 10 of the team's 22 turnovers and missed all seven 3-point attempts, he converted 14 of 30 shots overall.