Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

C Steven Adams injured his ankle in the first quarter and was unable to return to the game.

G Victor Oladipo added 15 points as Oklahoma City improved to 13-8.

C Enes Kanter posted 17 points and 12 boards as Oklahoma City improved to 13-8.

G Russell Westbrook collected his 10th triple-double of the season. His 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 turnovers extended his triple-double streak to five consecutive games. That's the longest of his career and the longest in the NBA since Michael Jordan posted seven straight in 1989 with the Chicago Bulls.