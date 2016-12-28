Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

SG Victor Oladipo missed his eighth straight game (right wrist). He is second on the team in scoring (16.1).

PG Russell Westbrook leads all NBA players in scoring and is No. 1 in rebounding among guards. The only NBA player to average a triple-double for an entire season was Oscar Robertson in 1961-1962, when he produced 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and a league-best 11.4 assists.

PG Russell Westbrook grabbed a season-high-tying 17 rebounds to go with 29 points and 11 assists -- the 52nd triple-double of his career. The Thunder star made 11 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 10 from the foul line. Westbrook has 15 triple-doubles this season, three fewer than the rest of the players in the league combined.