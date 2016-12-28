FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 29, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 8 months ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Victor Oladipo missed his eighth straight game (right wrist). He is second on the team in scoring (16.1).

PG Russell Westbrook leads all NBA players in scoring and is No. 1 in rebounding among guards. The only NBA player to average a triple-double for an entire season was Oscar Robertson in 1961-1962, when he produced 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and a league-best 11.4 assists.

PG Russell Westbrook grabbed a season-high-tying 17 rebounds to go with 29 points and 11 assists -- the 52nd triple-double of his career. The Thunder star made 11 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 10 from the foul line. Westbrook has 15 triple-doubles this season, three fewer than the rest of the players in the league combined.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.