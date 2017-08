G Victor Oladipo missed his ninth straight game with a sprained right wrist.

G Cameron Payne, out since breaking his right foot in the preseason, was projected by coach Billy Donovan earlier in the week to return on Thursday. However, he didn't play Thursday in the Thunder's loss at Memphis, his hometown.

G Russell Westbrook was ejected in the third quarter Thursday after receiving back-to-back technical fouls for arguing a call at Memphis.