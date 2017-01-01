Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

G Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the past nine games with a wrist sprain. The Thunder went 5-4 during that span. "We felt in the Memphis game he was getting closer," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He feels a lot better. We are not surprised with how long it took."

G Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup on Saturday night after missing the past nine games with a wrist sprain. The Thunder went 5-4 during that span. "We felt in the Memphis game he was getting closer," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He feels a lot better. We are not surprised with how long it took."

G Russell Westbrook posted his 16th triple-double of the season on Saturday to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds but the triple-double mark in less than 20 minutes in the first half. He is two triple-doubles from matching his total from last season. "It's a blessing man," Westbrook said. "My teammates do a great job of making it easy for me. My job is to keep the pace high and keeping reading the game. The game will tell you what to do and that's what I do." The only drama in the second half took place when Westbrook picked up a technical foul while sitting on the bench in the fourth quarter. It was his 11th of the season and third in two games. A 16th technical foul will result in an automatic one-game suspension. But even that wasn't enough to dampen Westbrook's outlook for 2017. "Just continue on the path we're going," Westbrook said. "Keep moving in the right direction, make sure we're playing our best basketball at the end of the season."