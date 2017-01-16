Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

C Steven Adams sat out for much of the second half. Adams, who has started all 42 of the Thunder contests, took a blow to the head late in the first half and was evaluated for a concussion.

G Andre Roberson sat out a stretch Sunday after injuring a toe.

G Domantas Sabonis was 0-for-4 from 3-point range and is in a 1-for-23 shooting slump from distance.

C Enes Kanter provided superlative play off the bench Sunday. Kanter contributed a season-best 29 points and added 12 rebounds, continuing a four-game stretch of superb play that has seen him average 19.8 points and 11.0 rebounds. He made 10 of 18 shots.

G Russell Westbrook scored 36 points in his 20th triple-double of the season Sunday. Westbrook also collected 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the 57th triple-double of his career. He is two behind Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for fifth on the NBA’s all-time list.