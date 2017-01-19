FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 9:28 AM / in 9 months

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Steven Adams (concussion) is getting better but coach Billy Donovan noted Adams has yet to be cleared for Oklahoma City’s next game -- Monday at Utah.

G Victor Oladipo had 20 for Oklahoma City (25-19), which has lost three of four to start a six-game trip.

C Enes Kanter totaled 22 points off the bench for Oklahoma City (25-19), which has lost three of four to start a six-game trip.

G Russell Westbrook posted his league-leading 21st triple-double of the season. He totaled 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, but he also was harassed into 8-for-23 shooting and 10 turnovers.

