C Steven Adams had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

C Ends Kanter added 17 points and 11 rebounds despite taking an inadvertent elbow below the left eye from Anthony Davis that required four stitches to close.

G Russell Westbrook, surpassed Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for fifth place in NBA history with his 60th career triple-double -- 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists -- to power the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.