F Alex Abrines missed his second straight game on Friday night with back spasms.

F Anthony Morrow shared the sentiments of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich that Black History Month is a reminder there is still work to do. "I think he's right. One election and you start seeing stuff that we saw 30, 40, 50 years ago," Morrow said. "We came a long way like you said, but we've got a long way to go as well. It's something all of us have to come to and just have awareness of it."

G Russell Westbrook racked up his 25th triple-double of the season and led the Thunder to 114-102 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night. He totaled 38 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds. That included scoring the final 15 points for Oklahoma City.