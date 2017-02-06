C Steven Adams finished with 13 rebounds Sunday, nine of them on the offensive end. The Thunder outrebounded the Blazers 56-44.

G Victor Oladipo added 24 points and 13 boards for the Thunder (30-22).

G Andre Roberson may have had his best game of the season with 11 rebounds and 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting Sunday.

F Alex Abrines was available after missing two games with back spasms. There was no minutes restriction, but he didn't see any action.

G Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his game-high 42 points in the fourth quarter to lead Oklahoma City. He hit 16 of 34 shots from the field to go along with eight assists and four rebounds. It was the eighth time this season in which he reached 40 points, tying him with Houston's James Harden for the NBA lead.