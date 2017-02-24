Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

SF Doug McDermott was acquired by the Oklahoma City from the Chicago Bulls prior to Thursday's trading deadline. In his third season after being a star at Creighton, McDermott is averaging 10.2 points and shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range in 44 games. He has averaged 8.2 points and shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range in 161 regular-season games.

F Taj Gibson was acquired by the Oklahoma City from the Chicago Bulls prior to Thursday's trading deadline. Gibson was Chicago's first-round pick in 2009 and averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 562 regular-season games. This season, he is averaging 11.6 points and seven rebounds in 55 games while shooting 52.1 percent. Gibson will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Bulls appeared to be motivated to move him instead of losing him for nothing in free agency like with Pau Gasol after last season.