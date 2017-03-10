G Victor Oladipo scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting Thursday against the Spurs in his second game back since missing six with back spasms.

F Taj Gibson got his first start since he was traded to the Thunder. He finished with seven points in 22 minutes during a win over the Spurs on Thursday.

F Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 10 rebounds as the Thunder beat the Spurs on Thursday.

G Russell Westbrook logged his 31st triple-double of the season, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.