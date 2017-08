F Enes Kanter scored 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter Sunday.

G Russell Westbrook finished with game highs in points (39), rebounds (11) and assists (13), with a chunk of his scoring coming in the fourth quarter as the Thunder (41-31) labored in vain to whittle a 25-point deficit. Westbrook and Enes Kanter teamed to score 31 points in the quarter, with Kanter scoring 13 of his 23 points.