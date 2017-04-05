FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch
April 6, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 4 months ago

Oklahoma City Thunder - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Enes Kanter led the Thunder with 17 points in a 110-79 win over Milwaukee.

G Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a season with his 41st in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Westbrook equaled the standard set by Robertson in the 1961-62 season by totaling 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. Westbrook tied a career high with his seventh straight triple-double and needs two more to tie the mark for consecutive triple-doubles set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968.

