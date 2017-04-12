G Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, including the game-winning jumper with six seconds left, as Oklahoma City held on for a 100-98 road win against Minnesota on Tuesday night.

F Andre Roberson (rest), G Russell Westbrook (rest), F Taj Gibson (rest) and F Doug McDermott (knee soreness) did not play Tuesday at Minnesota.

G Alex Abrines returned Tuesday after missing three games with a left knee sprain. He scored six points in 15 minutes at Minnesota.

F Domantas Sabonis had 19 points Tuesday in the Thunder's win at Minnesota.

F Kyle Singler tied a season high with 11 points Tuesday in the Thunder's win at Minnesota.

