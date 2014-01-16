Preview: Thunder at Rockets

The Houston Rockets finished up a four-game road trip with three straight wins but will get little time to pat themselves on the back when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday. James Harden played the hero with eight points in the final three minutes of a 103-100 victory at New Orleans but is not always at his best against his former team. The Thunder are losers of three of four.

Oklahoma City is having a hard time without Russell Westbrook and is averaging 94.3 points in the last four games - more than 10 below its season mark. Kevin Durant is putting up an average of 37 points in that span but is getting little help. Harden is finding help up and down the Rockets roster of late with Terrence Jones and Chandler Parsons stepping up to join Harden, Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lin as a formidable offensive and defensive unit.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE THUNDER (28-10): Oklahoma City won its first two after Westbrook went down with another knee surgery but has since dropped five of eight, including its last three on the road. Durant went 15-of-28 from the floor in Tuesday’s 90-87 loss at Memphis but passed up the last shot and instead fired a pass to Serge Ibaka, who missed a 3-pointer. “That’s the thing I love about (Durant),” coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “He makes the right play. He can force a shot, but that wasn’t the right play.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (26-14): Harden’s late-game offense was the key to overcoming a 17-point deficit at New Orleans on Wednesday, but defensive plays by Howard and Jones underneath were what set that offense up. Jones scored a career-high 25 points on Wednesday but also blocked six shots and has recorded 12 blocks in the last three games. The second-year forward has seen his minutes stay steady over the past two games even with Parsons back from a hamstring injury as Houston experimented with some bigger lineups.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden was held to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting in a 117-86 loss at Oklahoma City on Dec. 29 and is averaging 24 points on 41 percent shooting in four career regular-season games against his original franchise.

2. Durant is just 6-for-30 from 3-point range in the last five games.

3. Houston G Aaron Brooks (knee) sat out Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday.

PREDICTION: Thunder 98, Rockets 95