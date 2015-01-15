Preview: Thunder at Rockets

The rested Oklahoma City Thunder hope to pick up where they left off last week when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Thursday. Oklahoma City has enjoyed a rare six-day layoff since its 99-94 home win over Utah on Friday and has a chance to get to .500 for the first time all season. The Rockets aren’t nearly as rested, coming off a 120-113 loss at Orlando on Wednesday to snap a four-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City treated its break in the schedule as a mini training camp, which should be especially good for newcomer Dion Waiters, who scored 15 points against Utah in his second game since being acquired from Cleveland. “We had a good week of practice,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks told the team’s website. “There were a lot of good things that we worked on, on both ends of the floor and a lot of special situations. That’s what the group needed. It was good to get everybody on the court competing on both ends.” The Rockets have won two straight in the series including an ugly 69-65 victory Nov. 16 in which the Thunder were without stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE THUNDER (18-19): Oklahoma City has dug out of a huge hole after starting the season 3-12 thanks to injuries to Durant (25 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Westbrook (26.2 points, 7.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds), climbing within three games of eighth-place Phoenix in the Western Conference. The Thunder have won three of five since Durant returned from a six-game absence, and the reigning MVP has averaged 29.6 points over that span. The addition of Waiters gives the Thunder another scoring punch off the bench.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (27-12): Houston had a rough night in Orlando, committing 21 turnovers and allowing a season-high 120 points, including 36 in the fourth quarter. Those shortcomings overshadowed a bittersweet night from James Harden (26.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds), who had 26 points, 10 assists and five steals but also committed seven turnovers. Center Dwight Howard (17 points, 11.2 rebounds) had a nice night with 23 points and eight boards, but the Rockets got only 20 points from a short bench and could have tired legs on the second night of the back-to-back after using only eight players against the Magic.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston is 21-1 when either Harden or Howard attempts at least eight free throws.

2. The Rockets were 9-of-26 from 3-point range against the Magic, falling to 3-7 when they make fewer than 10 triples.

3. Oklahoma City has dropped three straight on the road, where it is 7-12 this season.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Thunder 104