Harden approaches triple-double in Rockets win over Thunder

HOUSTON - In the immediate aftermath of a performance that showcased the Rockets at their utmost potential, guard James Harden was quick to recall a recent episode when his team displayed its flaws.

Harden flirted with a triple-double and the Houston Rockets rode the wave of a blistering first quarter to a 112-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Toyota Center.

Harden totaled 31 points on 9-for-15 shooting, a game-high 10 assists and a team-high nine rebounds as the Rockets (28-12) placed all five starters plus reserve forward Josh Smith (13 points, seven rebounds) in double figures. Their initial burst energy and prolonged execution proved vital and served as a stark contrast to Wednesday night when the Rockets’ early lethargy played a role in a 120-113 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“That’s the beauty of this team. We could be so good,” said Harden, who tallied an NBA-best 17th 30-point game. “At times we have mental lapses to where we let teams get comfortable. That was one of the cases last night. Tonight we came out with some energy and played very well.”

Despite having enjoyed a five-day layoff since their last game on Jan. 9, a 99-94 victory over Utah, the Thunder were sluggish out of the blocks.

Harden keyed a 16-0 run with two 3-pointers and an assist on a dunk by center Dwight Howard at the 7:24 mark that built the lead to 16-4. Houston upped that advantage 15 on steal and dunk by forward Trevor Ariza and led 40-18 at the end of the first, their highest-scoring period this season.

“We struggled getting back,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “We struggled covering the 3-point line. They were getting everything they wanted in the first quarter. Forty-point quarter, we just can’t have that.”

It took Harden going to the bench in the second quarter for the Thunder to work their way back into contention, with forward Kevin Durant, who tallied just one point and missed both of his shot attempts in the first quarter, coming alive when the deficit sat at 45-20.

The Thunder reeled off a 16-5 run that included a three-point play from center Kendrick Perkins, two Durant 3-pointers and transition dunks from Durant and reserve guard Reggie Jackson. After slicing the deficit to 10 points, the Thunder remained within striking distance until the Rockets reclaimed a 20-point lead behind another run in the fourth.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drilled a jumper with 11:20 left that pulled Oklahoma City (18-20) to within 88-78. The Rockets responded with a 12-0 rally that included consecutive baskets from Smith and a 3-pointers from forward Donatas Motiejunas that silenced the Thunder for good.

“We made timely baskets,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “We kept doing what we were doing. We were pretty committed tonight to moving the ball, which is good.”

Ariza and Motiejunas scored 17 and 14 points respectively for the Rockets while Howard and guard Patrick Beverley chipped in 13 apiece. Howard added eight rebounds and three steals.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals but also eight turnovers. Durant had team highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Jackson and guard Dion Waiters added 16 each.

“They were coming off a back-to-back and we were coming off rest. It looked like it was a little flip-flopped,” Jackson said. “Probably due to their loss in Orlando, they were fired up coming into their building. Things didn’t start off well and it really affected us the entire game.”

NOTES: Despite battling a bruised left knee, Rockets G Patrick Beverley made his 20th consecutive start. ... Rockets G Jason Terry returned to the rotation after getting Wednesday night off in Orlando for rest. ... Against the Magic, the Rockets recorded at least 20 turnovers for the 10th time this season and fell to 6-4 in such contests. ... The Thunder used the five days off between games to focus on competing collectively, something they were unable to do given their early-season injuries and rotation juggling. Included in that goal was the acclimation of G Dion Waiters, acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 5. Waiters played just two games with the Thunder before the scheduling quirk.