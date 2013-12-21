Preview: Thunder at Spurs

To reach the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City could have to figure out how to win in San Antonio, which the Thunder need to do Saturday to win their ninth straight game. The Thunder have won 16 of 17 while the Spurs have won six of seven heading into the Western Conference showdown. Oklahoma City has won three of the past four meetings, including a 94-88 home win on Nov. 27 that snapped San Antonio’s 11-game winning streak, but the Spurs have won the last six regular-season matchups at home.

The Spurs were without Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker for Thursday’s 104-102 win at Golden State, but the veterans should be back on the court against Oklahoma City. Parker was resting a bruised shin and Duncan and Ginobili received routine nights off during an intensive stretch of the schedule. “How smart do you have to be to rest guys that are older than dirt?,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said to reporters. “We’ve been saving minutes for Timmy and Manu since the day they got here, and I think it’s prolonged their careers.” The Thunder are averaging 109.9 points and shooting 50.2 percent during their winning streak, winning the eight games by an average of 14.4 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (21-4): The Thunder have built around Kevin Durant (28.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists) and Russell Westbrook (21 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds) but they’re getting great production from the bench, which averages 33.8 points and contributed 40 in Thursday’s 107-95 win over Chicago. Reggie Jackson (12.2 points) has been the biggest contributor among the reserves. Westbrook has shown his versatility lately, recording four straight double-doubles - two each of the points-rebounds and points-assists varieties.

ABOUT THE SPURS (21-5): San Antonio’s aging core is still producing, as Parker (17.5 points, six assists), Duncan (14 points, nine rebounds) and Ginobili (11.5 points, 4.7 assists) continue to anchor one of the league’s best teams. The Spurs’ greatest asset, though, is their depth, as the bench averages 46.3 points - second in the league - and has topped 50 points nine times. Marco Belinelli (10.2 points) has been a major contributor off the bench and led the team with 28 points against Golden State.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is 16-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

2. Duncan has tallied five straight double-doubles and is averaging 17 points and 12.5 points in eight games this month.

3. The Thunder have won 51 of 52 games since the start of last season when holding opponents to 42 percent or lower from the field.

PREDICTION: Spurs 102, Thunder 100