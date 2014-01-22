Preview: Thunder at Spurs

(Updated: CORRECTS “Trail Blazers” to “Spurs” in PREDICTION)

The Western Conference leadership is on the line when the host San Antonio Spurs attempt to cool off Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Durant scored 46 points in Tuesday’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to move Oklahoma City within a half-game of the Spurs, who have won have won seven of their last eight games. The Thunder have beaten the Spurs twice this season, including a 113-100 win in San Antonio on Dec. 21.

Durant is averaging 20.5 points against the Spurs this season but the previous two contests were played prior to Russell Westbrook being sidelined due to another knee surgery. The 46-point outing in which he was 6-of-7 from 3-point range is only Durant’s fourth-highest output of the month and he is averaging 39.3 points over the past eight games entering the latest showdown with San Antonio. “We know how tough it is to win there,” Durant said after the victory over Portland. “We know how tough that team is. You’ve just got to come prepared and with a lot of energy. I think our group is ready to come out there and play our game and we’ll see what happens.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma, KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (32-10): Durant has scored 30 or more points in eight straight games and he finished with a flourish against the Trail Blazers after drawing an ill-advised technical foul with 3:45 remaining to help Portland increase its lead to five. He stepped up his play by scoring 11 points – including three 3-pointers — during a decisive 15-0 run as Oklahoma City recorded a 105-97 victory. “It was really a stupid, stupid reaction by me,” Durant said. “I could’ve hurt my team really badly. I was just more frustrated with myself, turning the ball over. I can’t hurt my team like that.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (32-9): San Antonio has had a couple of days to rest up since Sunday’s victory over Milwaukee, and the timing was good with point guard Tony Parker (shin), center Tiago Splitter (shoulder) and forward Matt Bonner (broken nose) all ailing. Parker is expected to attempt to play against Oklahoma City and Bonner has been fitted with a protective mask. Forward Kawhi Leonard will again draw the assignment of attempting to slow down Durant, and he did a solid job in this season’s first two meetings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder had lost six straight visits to San Antonio prior to last month’s victory.

2. The Spurs have scored 100 or more points in 12 consecutive games.

3. Oklahoma City is 13-7 on the road but has lost three of its last four away games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 114, Spurs 109