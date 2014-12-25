Preview: Thunder at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are trying to stay afloat in the loaded Western Conference without one of their best defensive players, but they might catch a break and miss one of the league’s top offensive stars on Christmas Day. The Spurs host an Oklahoma City team that is likely to be without reigning MVP Kevin Durant on Thursday. The Thunder have lost three of four as they scramble to keep up in the West during an injury-plagued season.

The Thunder surged back into the Western Conference playoff picture after getting stars Durant and Russell Westbrook back from injuries, but Durant has missed the past three games with a sprained right ankle. The Spurs also have been forced to get by without key players at times, including defensive whiz Kawhi Leonard, but they got point guard Tony Parker back from a five-game absence with a hamstring injury and he scored 26 points in a 125-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. “It was hard to watch, a tough time,” Parker told reporters of his time on the bench, during which the Spurs endured a four-game losing streak. “So I was just trying to bring energy and be aggressive.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE THUNDER (13-16): While Oklahoma City has suffered at the offensive end with Durant (22.4 points, five rebounds) and Westbrook missing so much time, the Thunder have been one of the best defensive teams in the league. They allow an NBA-low 95.9 points per game and holding opponents to 42.6 percent shooting, second-best in the league. Westbrook (28.2 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds) went off for 40 points in a 115-111 home loss to Portland on Tuesday, and the Thunder did a solid job defensively until Damian Lillard torched them in the fourth quarter and overtime.

ABOUT THE SPURS (18-11): San Antonio turned in one of its most impressive offensive showings of the season against the Clippers, shooting a blistering 63.6 percent and dishing out a season-high 37 assists. Their defense left much to be desired, though, which is likely to be a common theme with their best on-the-ball defender, Leonard, sidelined by a hand injury. Two days off should help Parker (16.5 points, 5.3 assists) and fellow veteran Tim Duncan (16 points, 11 rebounds) recharge, but Manu Ginobili (12.9 points, 4.9 assists) is questionable with a bruised left shoulder.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won five straight in the series.

2. The Thunder are 1-10 when they are outscored in the paint, while the Spurs have scored more points in the paint than the opposition in 16 of their 29 games.

3. The Spurs are 14-1 when recording at least 25 assists.

PREDICTION: Spurs 99, Thunder 95