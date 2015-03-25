Preview: Thunder at Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won four consecutive games and look to further their hold on eighth place in the Western Conference when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Oklahoma City has a three-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the final playoff spot in the West, and the New Orleans Pelicans are another half-game behind. San Antonio is in a virtual tie for sixth place in the West with Dallas after losing to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

The Thunder have played well of late without reigning MVP Kevin Durant but star guard Russell Westbrook made it clear he and his teammates miss Durant. “You can never get used to playing without one of the best players in the world,” Westbrook told reporters. “But our job is to come out and compete every night at a high level.” The Spurs won 10 of 12 games before losing to the Mavericks, and the contest against Oklahoma City is the first of a three-game homestand.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (41-30): Center Enes Kanter has strung together six consecutive double-doubles after having 25 points and 16 rebounds in the win over the Lakers. Kanter suffered an ankle injury during the stretch and missed one game and has returned to average 26 points and 14 rebounds over the past two and had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter against Los Angeles. “He did a good job of being aggressive,” Westbrook told reporters. “Enes has good touch, especially around the paint, and you are seeing that early.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (44-26): Point guard Tony Parker struggled against Dallas with his second consecutive eight-point effort and is shooting 6-of-17 during the span. The cold spell comes after Parker scored in double digits in nine straight games, including five 20-point efforts led by performances of 32 points against the Chicago Bulls and 31 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Small forward Kawhi Leonard had 19 points against Dallas and has put together 14 straight double-digit outings, including eight games of 20 or more points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City defeated the Spurs 114-106 on Dec. 25 for its sixth consecutive regular-season victory over San Antonio.

2. Thunder C Steven Adams had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers for his fourth consecutive double-double.

3. San Antonio SG Manu Ginobili (ankle) returned from a three-game absence and scored seven points in 16 minutes against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, Spurs 101