FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spurs 117, Thunder 89
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2014 / 3:58 AM / 3 years ago

Spurs 117, Thunder 89

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spurs 117, Thunder 89: Tim Duncan had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Manu Ginobili scored 19 points off the bench as host San Antonio annihilated Oklahoma City to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard added 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who can close the series by winning Saturday’s Game 6 at Oklahoma City. Boris Diaw had 13 points and Tony Parker added 12 for San Antonio, which made 13-of-26 3-pointers and posted a 48-35 rebounding edge.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Russell Westbrook added 21 points and seven assists for the Thunder. Reggie Jackson tallied 11 points for Oklahoma City, which has lost the three games in San Antonio by an average of 26.7 points.

San Antonio controlled the second half and Green hit two 3-pointers in the first 3:03 of the fourth quarter to boost the Spurs’ lead to 101-76. Patty Mills drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 33-point margin with 6:37 to go before San Antonio called off the assault.

Oklahoma City led by seven late in the first quarter before San Antonio began to exert control and the Spurs led by as many as 13 in the second quarter. San Antonio held a 65-55 edge at the break and used an 11-2 burst late in the third to lead by 21 before taking a 94-74 advantage into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Antonio owned a 14-4 edge in fast-break points after being outscored 21-0 in that category in Game 5. … Thunder PF Serge Ibaka (calf) was largely ineffective with six points on 3-of-10 shooting and only two rebounds. … Green was 4-of-8 from behind the arc and Ginobili and Mills each made three.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.