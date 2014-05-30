Spurs 117, Thunder 89: Tim Duncan had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Manu Ginobili scored 19 points off the bench as host San Antonio annihilated Oklahoma City to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard added 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who can close the series by winning Saturday’s Game 6 at Oklahoma City. Boris Diaw had 13 points and Tony Parker added 12 for San Antonio, which made 13-of-26 3-pointers and posted a 48-35 rebounding edge.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Russell Westbrook added 21 points and seven assists for the Thunder. Reggie Jackson tallied 11 points for Oklahoma City, which has lost the three games in San Antonio by an average of 26.7 points.

San Antonio controlled the second half and Green hit two 3-pointers in the first 3:03 of the fourth quarter to boost the Spurs’ lead to 101-76. Patty Mills drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 33-point margin with 6:37 to go before San Antonio called off the assault.

Oklahoma City led by seven late in the first quarter before San Antonio began to exert control and the Spurs led by as many as 13 in the second quarter. San Antonio held a 65-55 edge at the break and used an 11-2 burst late in the third to lead by 21 before taking a 94-74 advantage into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Antonio owned a 14-4 edge in fast-break points after being outscored 21-0 in that category in Game 5. … Thunder PF Serge Ibaka (calf) was largely ineffective with six points on 3-of-10 shooting and only two rebounds. … Green was 4-of-8 from behind the arc and Ginobili and Mills each made three.