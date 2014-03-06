Preview: Thunder at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are going to have to keep earning their spot in the top eight in the Western Conference - and the schedule is not doing them any favors. The Suns will continue a rough stretch by hosting the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Phoenix fell at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and will travel to Golden State and the Clippers in the next five days as it tries to hold off Memphis and Dallas.

The Thunder got a triple-double in 21 minutes from Russell Westbrook and 42 points from Kevin Durant on Tuesday, though the competition left a little to be desired. Oklahoma City cleaned up against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers in a 125-92 triumph and have taken three straight after a three-game slide. Those last three games have coincided with Westbrook gaining some extra comfort following a long absence due to knee surgery, and the former All-Star is shooting 63.6 percent from the field in that span.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (46-15): Westbrook broke his own team record with 11 assists in the first half on Tuesday and finished with 14, drawing heavy praise from both his coach and his teammates. “(Westbrook) does a great job of getting us in our set,” coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “He’s looking for plays, he’s looking for openings for himself or situations where he attracts a double team and then passes the ball immediately. He set the tone.” Many of those assists went to Durant, who piled up his 42 points in just three quarters. “(Westbrook) made everybody better tonight,” Durant said.

ABOUT THE SUNS (35-25): Phoenix struggled against the interior strength of the Clippers in the 104-96 loss and committed 18 turnovers. “When those teams come out and get after you like that, you’ve got to work a little harder to get to your spot,” coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “You can’t float around. That‘s what happened. They pushed us out of our stuff, we couldn’t get anything going and we couldn‘t stop them.” The Suns, who have given up an average of 110.3 points while going 2-4 in the last six games, will play eight of 11 on the road after finishing up with the Thunder.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant is averaging 34.2 points in six games since Westbrook’s return.

2. Suns C Miles Plumlee (sprained right knee) missed Tuesday’s game and is day-to-day.

3. Oklahoma City earned a 103-96 home win over Phoenix on Nov. 3 behind 33 points and 10 rebounds from Durant.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Suns 101