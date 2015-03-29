Preview: Thunder at Suns

If the Phoenix Suns plan to stay in the race for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, then a win on Sunday over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder is a must. The Suns trail the Thunder by three games for the No. 8 spot with nine games to play. Phoenix could be catching Oklahoma City at a vulnerable time as the Thunder have lost two straight games and will be playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Suns are enduring their own two-game slide and are in danger of a losing four-game homestand if they can’t find a way around Oklahoma City. Phoenix will play six of its final eight regular-season games on the road, with all six against teams with winning records. The Thunder are getting over the news that Kevin Durant is lost for the season and are trying to find a way to compliment Russell Westbrook and Enes Kanter on the offensive end.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (41-32): Westbrook put up 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists at Utah on Saturday but also committed nine of Oklahoma City’s 23 turnovers in the 94-89 loss at Utah. The Thunder dropped an embarrassing 130-91 decision at San Antonio to begin the three-game trip but have no more multi-game road trips left after finishing up the three-game excursion at Phoenix. Westbrook had 39 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists at the Suns on Feb. 26 but Oklahoma City shot 38.6 percent from the field in a 117-113 overtime loss.

ABOUT THE SUNS (38-35): Eric Bledsoe nearly turned in his own triple-double with 28 points, 13 boards and nine assists in that Feb. 26 meeting and got plenty of help from Markieff Morris’ 29 points. Morris has scored at least 15 points in eight straight games and is combining with his brother Marcus to give Phoenix a potent frontcourt tandem. Marcus Morris has recorded three double-doubles in the last four games and has gone 9-of-23 from 3-point range in that span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kanter has recorded eight straight double-doubles.

2. Suns G Brandon Knight (ankle) has missed the last eight games and is questionable to return Sunday.

3. Phoenix has taken each of its last three home games in the series.

PREDICTION: Suns 101, Thunder 98