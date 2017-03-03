Preview: Thunder at Suns

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook looks to record his fourth consecutive 40-point outing when the Thunder visits the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Oklahoma City is seeking its fifth victory in the past six games when it meets a Phoenix squad that is tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the worst record in the Western Conference.

Westbrook has tallied 40 or more in six of the past 15 games but his 45-point effort Thursday wasn't enough as the Thunder suffered a 114-109 road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Westbrook has terrorized the Suns this season as he poured in a season-best 51 points in a 113-110 overtime win Oct. 28 and had 26 points and a career-high 22 assists to go with 11 rebounds in a 114-101 victory Dec. 17. Phoenix ended a three-game slide by shooting a season-high 59.7 percent from the field in Thursday's 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Six different players scored 14 or more points in a well-balanced offensive effort that also featured a defensive charge that held the Hornets to 12 fourth-quarter points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE THUNDER (35-26): Westbrook recorded triple-doubles in four consecutive games before having just eight rebounds and four assists during the loss to Portland. The point guard has 30 triple-doubles on the season and his next one will tie him with Wilt Chamberlain (31 in 1967-68) for second place on the single-season list. Outside of Westbrook, the other four starters had just 12 combined points against the Trail Blazers and the club misses shooting guard Victor Oladipo (back), who will sit out his fifth consecutive game.

ABOUT THE SUNS (19-42): Phoenix recorded 30 assists on 46 field goals against Charlotte and shooting guard Devin Booker guided the team-friendly effort with a season-best nine assists. "When the ball doesn't stick, everybody gets involved and we have fun out there, as you see," Booker told reporters. "A lot of smiles. Everybody is sharing and everybody is contributing. Even if you are not scoring, you are contributing in other ways. I feel like it is contagious. Once one person starts doing it, the whole team starts doing it." Rookie power forward Marquese Chriss scored a team-best 17 points and has reached double digits in four of the past five contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won six straight meetings and 19 of the past 22.

2. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter is averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past three contests.

3. Phoenix backup C Alan Williams recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds against Charlotte and is averaging 15 points on 27-of-39 shooting over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 113, Suns 107