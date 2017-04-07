Preview: Thunder at Suns

Russell Westbrook looks to post a record-breaking 42nd triple-double on Friday when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the lowly Phoenix Suns. Westbrook is tied with legendary Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and fell one rebound shy of breaking the mark during Wednesday's 103-100 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook recorded 45 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his latest epic performance, one that helped the Thunder clinch the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. He had a streak of seven consecutive triple-doubles snapped when a final-minute rebound bounced off his hands and was collected by Memphis guard Andrew Harrison. "We've got a lot of games left and winning is the most important thing," Westbrook told reporters after the victory. "At the end, I wanted to grab that rebound, close the game and shoot some free throws." Phoenix has dropped 13 consecutive games to tie the franchise record - happened twice previously, including earlier this season - and allowed 110 or more points on 10 occasions during the stretch.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Oklahoma, FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE THUNDER (45-33): Westbrook's triple-double saga overshadows anything else that happens with the club and coach Billy Donovan said it is rarely discussed within the team. "No one really talks about that stuff ... but you guys want to talk about it because it's a story," Donovan told reporters. "But we are just wanting to do what we need to play well." Westbrook needs just six assists over the final four games to join Robertson (1961-62) as the only players to average a triple-double over an entire season.

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-57): Second-year shooting guard Devin Booker remains the bright spot in another long season and topped 20 points in seven consecutive games, which includes his career-high 70-point outing against the Boston Celtics on March 24. Booker is averaging 33.3 points during the stretch and struggled with his shooting over the past two games, making just 14-of-46 shots from the field. Rookie point guard Tyler Ulis scored 20 points in Wednesday's 120-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors and is averaging 27 points over the past two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix defeated Oklahoma City 118-111 on March 3 to halt a six-game slide in the series.

2. Westbrook is averaging 41.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 13.7 assists against the Suns this season - including outputs of 51 and 48 points and a career-best 22-assist effort.

3. Phoenix PF Alan Williams had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against Golden State for his 14th double-double of the campaign.

PREDICTION: Thunder 113, Suns 107