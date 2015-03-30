Short-handed Thunder bury Suns

PHOENIX -- Down by 20 points in the second quarter and in danger of a second loss in as many nights, the injury-riddled Oklahoma City Thunder needed every available body to pitch in and push the Phoenix Suns all but out of the Western Conference playoff race.

And the Thunder had more than enough volunteers to get the job done.

Kyle Singler, D.J. Augustin and Anthony Morrow all hit 3-pointers during a 13-0 Oklahoma City run early the fourth quarter Sunday, and the Thunder held the Suns to 35 second-half points to win going away, 109-97.

”We played a scrappy brand of basketball,“ Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. ”We have to do that. We’re short-handed. We have a lot of good players (Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Nick Collison) who are out. That first half, we played too relaxed. If you do that, you get beat.

“But then we fought for every loose ball, we fought for every pass, we started making some threes, and that was the ballgame.”

The Thunder (42-32) trailed 54-34 with 6:27 left in the first half, but tjey outscored Phoenix 75-43 the rest of the way to complete their largest comeback of the year. The win moved them four full games ahead of the Suns (38-36) and kept them 2 1/2 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans in the fight for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

Guard Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 33 points, but he scored just four in the fourth quarter and was on the bench resting when his teammates took control of the game. Center Steven Adams had a huge game with 13 points and 16 rebounds, his fourth straight double-double.

Related Coverage Preview: Thunder at Suns

”Once they got up, we made the decision to defend or go home,“ said Westbrook, made only 10 of 29 shots from the floor but contributed nine rebounds and seven assists. ”It was great to sit there and watch guys make huge shots -- D.J., A-Mo, Kyle -- that really fueled our run.

“It was a huge game, and we played with a mindset as if the playoffs were today. That’s what we need to do for the rest of the season.”

With a small lineup on the floor, Morrow, a guard, hit two 3-pointers and forward Singler and guard Augustin one each to turn an 83-82 Suns lead into a 95-83 Thunder advantage with 6:45 left.

Augustin finished with 19 points, and guard Dion Waiters scored nine of his 18 in the third quarter. The Thunder shot 4-for-14 from 3-point range in the first three quarters but hit six of 12 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

”We were able to leave the guys on the floor that were playing well, and we caught a rhythm,“ Singler said. ”We were knocking down shots and getting stops on defense. That small lineup was good for us. We had to do it out of necessity, and it opened up the floor for our playmakers.

The Suns scored 62 points in the first half but managed just 13 baskets and 35 points in the second half. Forward Markieff Morris had 24 points to lead the Suns, but he scored only four in the second half as Phoenix all but gave away its last chance to stay in the postseason race.

”They made five threes in a row, contested,“ Morris said. ”We were up 20 points. When you get up like that, you’ve got to really crush them, and we didn’t do it. It’s been happening all year. We have to find a way to finish teams off.

“We just have to stick together and finish the season strong. We’re still not out of it. Anything is possible. Just got to keep fighting.”

Rookie forward T.J. Warren had 18 points, and forward Marcus Morris and guard Eric Bledsoe had 15 each for the Suns, who lost guard Brandon Knight when he re-injured his right ankle in the third quarter.

”We were good in the first half. We really moved the ball,“ Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”Then for whatever reason, we looked like we ran out of gas. We had turnovers and they were getting easy baskets. I don’t know if the guys felt demoralized when that happened, but you’ve got to keep playing.

“We’ve had stretches all year when we miss two or three (shots) and all of sudden it becomes five, eight, 10, 12 and guys are tentative about shooting.”

Markieff Morris got the Suns off to a fast start, scoring the first 11 Phoenix points in 2:26. He finished with 16 points in the quarter, and his dunk off a Marcus Morris feed gave the Suns a 21-10 lead.

Westbrook was just the opposite. He picked up a technical foul 57 seconds into the game, missed his first five shots from the field and finished 2-for-9 in the quarter.

Up 35-24 after one quarter, the Suns outscored Oklahoma City 19-10 in the first 5:33 of the second quarter and pushed their lead to 54-34 on two Marcus Morris free throws.

However, Westbrook finished the half with a flourish. He scored Oklahoma City’s final 15 points, starting with a 3-pointer and ending with a 14-foot jumper to pull the Thunder within 62-54 at the half. He finished the half with 23 points but needed 19 shots to get them.

The Suns missed 17 of 24 shots in the third quarter, while Waiters had nine points for the Thunder and capped a 16-6 run with a fastbreak layup to tie the game at 71. Westbrook was 2-for-7 in the quarter, but his teammates were 7-for-13, and Oklahoma City trailed just 79-76 heading to the final 12 minutes.

NOTES: Phoenix G Brandon Knight played for the first time since spraining his left ankle March 9. He scored six points in 16 minutes before he was re-injured. ... Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks on having C Steven Adams face athletic players such as Suns F Markieff Morris and F Marcus Morris with several Thunder big men injured: “We have no other choice right now,” Brooks said. “Steven is going to have to learn how to guard perimeter players while we’re down a few guys. These are all new experience for him, (but) I think he’s done a pretty good job.” ... The Suns were struggling offensively, but their defense was strong over the previous six games. Phoenix held opponents to an average of 91.7 points per game, and its 93.4 points allowed per 100 possessions over that span was the best in the NBA.