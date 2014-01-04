Preview: Thunder at Timberwolves

Momentum has been a difficult thing to capture for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who look to move above .500 for the first time in five weeks when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The Timberwolves, who haven’t been above the break-even mark since dropping to 8-8 on Nov. 25, have won three of their last four but they’ve lost the last six times they’ve had a chance to break .500. The Thunder have blown 16-point leads in two straight losses, but have won seven straight on the road.

The Thunder own the second-best record in the Western Conference but their sudden inability to close is cause for concern. “We get too relaxed,” Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant told reporters after Thursday’s 95-93 loss to visiting Brooklyn. “We’ve got to keep going. When a team is down, you’ve got to keep them down.” Minnesota also has a tough time finishing games - it has lost five games when leading or tied after three quarters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (25-7): Oklahoma City’s recent rough patch has come with point guard Russell Westbrook (21.3 points, seven assists, six rebounds) sidelined following knee surgery, and Durant (28.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists) didn’t fare well as the primary ball-handler down the stretch against the Nets. The Thunder have been outstanding in games following a loss, though, going 35-9 in those situations since the start of the 2011-12 season. To keep that up against the Timberwolves they’ll likely need a strong performance at both ends from big man Serge Ibaka (14.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks).

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-16): Minnesota is a tough matchup for anyone because of its two outstanding post players, Kevin Love (26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists) and Nikola Pekovic (17.6 points, 9.1 rebounds). Love has been so good that his 21 points and six rebounds in a 124-112 win over New Orleans on Wednesday represented an off-night, but his teammates picked him up as the Timberwolves shot a season-high 56 percent and had seven players score in double figures. Former Thunder guard Kevin Martin (19.9 points) also has played well recently, and point guard Ricky Rubio is averaging career highs in assists (8.3) and steals (2.8).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The home team has won the last six meetings between the teams, including a split of the first two contests this season.

2. The Timberwolves are 1-11 when trailing after three quarters and 0-8 in games decided by four points or fewer.

3. Ibaka has blocked at least one shot in 25 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 103, Thunder 101