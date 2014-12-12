Preview: Thunder at Timberwolves

Once included in discussions of tanking for a high draft pick, Oklahoma City has changed its outlook in a dramatic way. After ending Cleveland’s winning streak at eight with a 103-94 win Thursday night, the Thunder seek their fifth consecutive win when they visit Minnesota on Friday. Russell Westbrook collected 26 points and eight assists while Kevin Durant chipped in 19 points as the squad took advantage of LeBron James’ absence to win for the sixth time in its last seven games overall.

The Timberwolves will have a chance to register their first winning streak of the season after pulling off a 90-82 win over Portland on Wednesday, which snapped a season-long six-game slide. Rookie Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Minnesota seized a 56-38 advantage on the glass for its first home win since Nov. 19. Durant had 13 points in a loss to Minnesota to begin last season’s four-game series before averaging 35.3 over the last three meetings, all wins for the Thunder.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (9-13): Oklahoma City is 5-1 since Westbrook came back from a broken hand and the electric point guard, who has shown incredible streakiness at times during his career, has showcased remarkable consistency. Westbrook has at least 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds in each of his six games since his return, the longest streak of his career with at least that many in each category. The three-time All-Star is shooting 50.7 percent over his last four contests and is averaging 24.3 points in just 28 minutes overall.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-16): The massive advantage on the glass against the Trail Blazers came on the same day that the team’s top rebounder, Nikola Pekovic, suffered a setback in his quest to return from an ankle injury, part of a seemingly never-ending string of bad injury news for Minnesota. Point guard Mo Williams has missed four straight games due to back spasms and has been ruled out for Friday’s contest as well. Rookie Zach LaVine was reinserted into the starting lineup in Williams’ place and is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 assists over the four-game stretch.

1. Timberwolves SG Corey Brewer has five steals in each of his last two games and ranks second in the league with 2.24 per game.

2. Oklahoma City is 48-for-56 from the line over the past two contests.

3. Minnesota has made 3-of-23 3-pointers over a two-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma City 102, Minnesota 96