Preview: Thunder at Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to knock off Minnesota for the eighth straight time when they visit the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Thunder have won 21 of the past 24 meetings as the teams prepare to play twice in four days.

Oklahoma City arrives in the Twin Cities after suffering a 115-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday - just the club’s fourth loss in the past 19 games. Small forward Kevin Durant scored 28 points against Portland and has tallied 20 or more in each of his last 23 outings. Minnesota dropped a 93-87 decision to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and has lost six straight games and 10 of its last 11. Second-year pro Andrew Wiggins had 21 points against Dallas after erupting for a career-best 35 two nights earlier against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (26-12): Point guard Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in the loss to Portland - marking his second 15-assist outing in the past four games. Westbrook and Durant have always clicked well together on and off the floor and their respective talents are beginning to flourish under the system of first-year coach Billy Donovan. “I will say this about those two guys, and I think this goes for any scorer that plays the game, the most important thing they can have is space,” Donovan told reporters. “And they have to understand that when space is taken away, someone else is open and they’ve been really mindful in creating opportunities for other guys. I think any really explosive offensive player wants to play in space rather than a crowd.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (12-26): Veteran power forward Kevin Garnett played just seven minutes in each of the past two games and he is apparently dealing with an ailment of some type. “When I limit his minutes like this, it is because of a conversation he and I had,” said interim coach Sam Mitchell, “and he’s telling me how he’s feeling.” The 39-year-old Garnett, who has career averages of 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, has scored in double digits just once this season and grabbed 10 rebounds on only one occasion.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder won last season’s two meetings in Minneapolis by an average of 22 points.

2. Oklahoma City C Steven Adams matched his career high of 17 points and collected 10 rebounds against Portland for his second double-double in four games and third of the season.

3. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio has accumulated three or more steals 16 times this season, tied with Toronto’s Kyle Lowry for most in the NBA.

PREDICTION: Thunder 113, Timberwolves 106