Preview: Clippers at Thunder

Russell Westbrook's meltdown could hinder his chances to average a triple-double for the season, but he looks to bounce back when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the struggling Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Westbrook didn't have a single assist in Thursday's 114-80 loss to Memphis and was ejected after drawing two technical fouls with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Westbrook is averaging 31.3 points, 10.6 assists and 10.5 rebounds as he attempts to join Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson (1961-62) as the only players to average a triple-double, and he was irate over the officiating in his zero-assist effort. "Honestly, it's crazy, man, especially to be ejected when I didn't do nothing," Westbrook told reporters. "It was just crazy, especially for me because I don't feel I get the benefit of the doubt most of the time, especially throughout the game, with the refs." Los Angeles is in the midst of a horrible stretch, with a season-worst five straight losses - including a 140-116 pounding at the hands of Houston on Friday. Clippers star point guard Chris Paul (hamstring) has missed four of the last five games but could play against the Thunder.

TV: 8 p.m. Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (22-13): Los Angeles was downright mauled by the Rockets, giving up at least 32 points in each quarter as its recent woes continue. The Clippers are just 8-11 after opening the season with 14 wins in their first 16 games, and Paul is missing time while forward Blake Griffin is sidelined after recent knee surgery. "We're just going to be very cautious with it," coach Doc Rivers told reporters of Paul. "He didn't re-injure it or anything like that, but he did feel some fatigue, and that's enough. If it were a playoff game, he would play."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (20-13): The game against Memphis already was getting away from Oklahoma City prior to Westbrook's ejection, but things really bottomed out over the final 18-plus minutes. "It was disappointing the way we had played (after) the last three or four games," coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "It will be an opportunity after watching the film to take some things from it and hopefully apply it and get better." Oklahoma City averaged 114 points during a four-game winning streak before posting a season-low total against the Grizzlies while shooting just 33.8 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook averaged 32 points while the teams split two meetings (both decided by two points) earlier this season.

2. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick (hamstring) scored eight points against the Rockets after missing the previous two games.

3. Oklahoma City SG Victor Oladipo (wrist) will miss his 10th straight contest but is close to returning.

PREDICTION: Thunder 121, Clippers 108