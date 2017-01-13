Preview: Thunder at Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook gets tired of discussing triple-doubles but there is no mistaking that the feat typically is a prime factor in an Oklahoma City victory. Westbrook takes aim at his 19th triple-double of the season and the Thunder's fourth straight victory when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Westbrook recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in Wednesday's 103-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to post the most triple-doubles in a single season since legendary Magic Johnson had 18 for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1981-82 season. Oklahoma City is 15-3 this season and 33-3 over the past two seasons when Westbrook registers a triple-double. "People can get wrapped up in numbers and talk about numbers, and the numbers don't reflect winning," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "When Russell has gotten the triple-doubles, we've won, and that's what he, I think, is most focused about." The Timberwolves recorded back-to-back victories and point guard Ricky Rubio posted 32 assists in the two wins and matched his own franchise mark of 17 in Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (24-16): Backup center Enes Kanter had 19 points and 13 rebounds against Memphis for his third double-double in four games, and he is averaging 18 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past five contests. Kanter played 30 minutes against the Grizzlies and Donovan has increased his minutes recently because he has seen improvement in Kanter's defense. "He's made a lot of strides," Donovan said. "He's done a better job. I think the one thing I've tried to discuss with Enes, you never want to get into a situation where you are taken off the floor because of your defense."

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-26): Second-year center Karl-Anthony Towns racked up his ninth consecutive double-double in the win over the Rockets as he delivered 23 points and matched his career high of 18 rebounds. Towns has 29 double-doubles for the campaign and he topped 30 points for the fifth time this season in Monday's victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Small forward Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points against the Rockets and is trying to regain his consistency as his previous four point totals include a 41-point effort and three of 16 or fewer with a low of eight.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder won two meetings earlier this season by an average of 16 points.

2. Oklahoma City SG Victor Oladipo is averaging 16 points in seven games since returning from a wrist injury.

3. Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine (hip) missed the victory over Houston and hopes to return on Friday.

PREDICTION: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 107