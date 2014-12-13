Thunder 111, Timberwolves 92: Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 34 points as visiting Oklahoma City started fast and coasted to its fifth straight win.

Steven Adams had a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds while Kevin Durant also collected 16 points as the Thunder won for the seventh time in eight games following a 3-12 start. Anthony Morrow scored 14 points in a reserve role and Serge Ibaka finished with 13.

Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Muhammad scored 18 points apiece for Minnesota, which failed for the fifth time to record its first winning streak of the season. Thaddeus Young added 16 points while Gorgui Dieng collected 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Oklahoma City scored the first six points of the game and never looked back, opening up a 39-17 lead on Morrow’s 3-pointer late in the first quarter. Westbrook and Morrow keyed a 12-2 run near the end of the second as the Thunder carried a 70-49 advantage into halftime behind their best offensive half of the season.

Minnesota closed the third quarter on a 14-6 run to get within 16 points and Corey Brewer capped a 5-0 burst early in the fourth that made it 95-84 and forced an Oklahoma City timeout. Durant hit a 3-pointer out of the timeout and Westbrook had four points in a 6-0 burst that made it an 18-point gap with 3:14 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Timberwolves PG Mo Williams (back) missed his fifth straight game. ... Thunder SG Andre Roberson had eight rebounds to help Oklahoma City claim a 47-31 advantage on the glass. ... Minnesota made 1-of-7 3-pointers and is 4-for-30 from beyond the arc over a three-game stretch.