Despite Westbrook’s efforts, Thunder fall short

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the regular-season finale, the Oklahoma City Thunder taught a lesson in offense and learned a lesson in doing your best and falling just short.

The Thunder needed a win, and some help, to get into the playoffs Wednesday. They got halfway there.

Guard Russell Westbrook put on an offensive show, posting 37 points in the Thunder’s 138-113 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with the New Orleans Pelicans winning Wednesday night as well, Oklahoma City will be spectators when the playoffs begin.

“I told the guys after the game I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done all year,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “They fought every game. It came down to the last game. We came up a game short, but we fought and never made an excuse.”

The Thunder also got a 33-point night from guard Dion Waiters, who tied a career high, and they never trailed. Oklahoma City finished 45-37, the same mark as the Pelicans, who beat San Antonio at home on Wednesday, but New Orleans holds the tiebreaker and earned the final Western Conference playoff spot.

“Unfortunately for them, New Orleans had a heck of a game and came out on top,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said. “It was a tough year for Oklahoma City. They started out with so many injures early and tried to come back, and it was like they were playing uphill most of the time.”

Minnesota got 29 points from guard Kevin Martin but finished the season with a dozen losses in a row. The Timberwolves’ 16-66 record is worst in the NBA, giving Minnesota the best odds at receiving the top draft pick in June.

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, who announced Wednesday that he will spend part of the summer playing for Team Canada, added 23 points. It was the 31st game of 20 or more points by Wiggins, furthering his strong case for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

“I think it’s always good for an organization to get the number one pick,” Martin said, admitting he was unsure of his future in Minnesota. “I‘m still part of this organization, so I‘m rooting for it. As a player, I‘m done with the season now, but we’ll go into the summer and see what happens.”

Westbrook, who didn’t play much of the fourth quarter, finishes the season averaging 28.1 points per game, which gives him the league scoring title one year after Thunder forward Kevin Durant won it. Westbrook’s offense and rebounding (eight boards) set the tone, and the Thunder led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter, eclipsing the triple-digit mark with more than 14 minutes to play.

“It doesn’t mean nothing,” Westbrook said of the individual honor he earned Wednesday, offering sarcastic congratulations to himself. “Good job, hooray. I‘m at home, watching other teams play. It doesn’t mean nothing.”

The Thunder left little doubt from the opening tip that they would take care of their end of the playoff scenario, jumping out to an 8-0 advantage and leading by as many as 25 in the first half.

Likewise, the Westbrook show started early, as he had 23 points in the opening 12 minutes -- a season high for one quarter this season -- and 34 by halftime to lead all scorers. Waiters played an impressive supporting role with 21 first-half points. Martin led Minnesota’s first-half effort with 24 points.

Westbrook and Durant become the first NBA teammates to win back-to-back scoring titles since Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston did so for the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1950s.

“He’s had a season for the ages,” Brooks said of Westbrook. “He’s done things on both ends -- rebounding, passing, scoring, defending -- that hasn’t been seen in decades. But he’s also led.”

NOTES: Minnesota coach Flip Saunders is generally supportive of F Andrew Wiggins’ decision to play for Team Canada during the summer, but he said the Timberwolves will keep close tabs on the young star. “We’ve talked to them, and it’s going to be a controlled situation,” Saunders said. “We’re going to have someone with him. We’re going to have a strength coach with him. He’s under a watchful eye. He’s going to play in the games that count, and that’s a big thing for them.” Canada will play in the FIBA Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Mexico starting in late August. ... Minnesota was out of the playoff race for weeks, but that made the Timberwolves no less dangerous in the eyes of Thunder coach Scott Brooks as he prepared for the game. “You’ve got to play every night in the NBA because any given night a team can come out and win,” Brooks said. ... Timberwolves F Chase Budinger put up 18 points Monday night in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans but left the game early with an ankle sprain. He was in street clothes Wednesday. ... The Timberwolves avoided their worst season in history. The franchise low for wins was 15, set in 1991-92 and 2009-10.