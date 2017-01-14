Towns' double-double carries Timberwolves past Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Facing a four-game homestand with three of the top teams in the Western Conference visiting Minnesota, the Timberwolves had a tough road trying to climb from the bottom of the standings.

Three straight wins have propelled Minnesota ahead and the young Timberwolves are gaining some all-important confidence.

Karl-Anthony Towns had his 10th straight double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio continued his strong play with 14 points and 14 assists for Minnesota in a 96-86 win over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

"When you've got confidence, there's nothing better than a talented player with confidence," Towns said. "Those are the most dangerous players. I think right now we have a lot of confidence. So right now we're just rolling with it."

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Timberwolves (14-26), who won three games in a row to end a four-game homestand. In the process, Minnesota lost to Utah by two points before beating Dallas, James Harden and the Houston Rockets and finally Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

Making another start in place of injured Zach LaVine, Brandon Rush hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Thunder at Timberwolves

"We've got a lot of guys that are putting the work in and they're improving," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "But we've got a long way to go. We're nowhere near where we need to be."

Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season, the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 in 1967-68. Enes Kanter added 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Thunder (24-17) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

"We didn't finish well enough, didn't finish well enough on the break," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "You're going to have games where you don't shoot the ball particularly well from the 3-point line. That was one of those games.

"But I thought the turnovers coupled with the fact that we just could not make any plays around the basket when we needed to hurt us."

The Thunder shot 32.4 percent from the field in the second half, including 1 of 12 from 3. They had 11 of their 19 turnovers in the second half, which led to 25 second-half points for Minnesota.

With the explosive Westbrook on the court, it was Rubio who took control.

Rubio had six points and seven assists in the third quarter as the Timberwolves came from behind. Westbrook was 0 of 7 from the field in the third quarter and had five turnovers in the quarter.

Rush scored five points as the Timberwolves put together a 13-0 run to lead by 14 in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook was 1 of 13 in the second half and finished 1 of 10 from 3-point range with 10 turnovers, tying his season high.

"Just some miscues, my fault on my passes," Westbrook said. "Some was open, some was not, but it happens."

In the three-game winning streak, Rubio has averaged 12.3 points per game and 15.3 assists. His play has settled the Timberwolves in the second half of the past three games.

With 46 assists in the three games, Rubio set a franchise record and matched the most for a player in a three-game span in the NBA this season. Westbrook had the same total in three November games.

"Playing better, feeling better," Rubio said. "The results are there. I don't want it to be just a four-game stand. I want to be all season long like that.

"It's hard. We have a lot of games. But my expectations are high and I'm going to keep them high because I work hard to do it."

NOTES: Minnesota SG Zach LaVine missed his second straight game with a left hip contusion. Brandon Rush started his second game in place of LaVine. ... Oklahoma City C Enes Kanter had his ninth 20-point game of the season and third against the Timberwolves. In the three meetings, Kanter is averaging 20.3 points per game on 73.5 percent shooting from the floor. ... Minnesota C Karl-Anthony Towns has 30 double-doubles this season, including 10 in a row. The only players with more doubles-doubles this season are Houston's James Harden (34) and Westbrook (32). ... Westbrook was third among all Western Conference guards in the latest round of All-Star balloting. LaVine is 10th among guards. Towns is seventh among frontcourt players. ... The Timberwolves head on the road for a three-game trip starting Sunday in Dallas. The Thunder continue their six-game road trip Sunday in Sacramento.