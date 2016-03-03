Preview: Thunder at Warriors

Golden State and Oklahoma City engaged in the most thrilling contest of the season when they squared off Saturday and the two teams look to participate in another memorable contest when the Warriors host the Thunder on Thursday. Golden State guard Stephen Curry scored 46 points and tied the NBA record with 12 3-pointers Saturday and his final one was a 32-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Warriors a 121-118 overtime victory.

Curry (ankle) is questionable for the rematch because of an injury he suffered against the Thunder and the ailment forced him to sit out Tuesday’s 109-105 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors have won 43 consecutive home games and are vying to tie the all-time mark of 44 straight, set by the Chicago Bulls from March 30, 1995 through April 4, 1996. Oklahoma City has lost five of its last seven games and arrives in a sour mood after letting a 22-point lead evaporate in Wednesday’s 103-98 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. “I’ve said this before, the best thing for this team is adversity,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters. “It needs adversity. It doesn’t need to be easy, in my opinion. Here’s an adverse situation - so what do we do going forward?”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE THUNDER (42-19): All-Star small forward Kevin Durant was deeply distressed after the meltdown against the Clippers - Oklahoma City was outscored 35-13 in the fourth quarter - and is concerned about the team’s odds of getting past the Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Clippers in the tough Western Conference. “I hate losing like that,” Durant, who had 30 points for his 47th straight 20-point outing, told reporters. “If we want to be a great team, we’re fooling ourselves. If we want to win a bunch of games during the regular season, it’s cool, but we’re fooling ourselves the way we’re playing.” Durant had 37 points and 12 rebounds against the Warriors on Saturday while All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook added 26 points and 13 assists.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (54-5): Curry’s status is likely to be revealed at the mid-day shootaround and shooting guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green will be expected to lead the offense if Curry can’t play. Green missed all eight of his field-goal attempts and scored two points against the Thunder last Saturday despite contributing 14 rebounds, 14 assists, six steals and four blocked shots. Thompson had 32 points against Oklahoma City and is averaging 26 points over the last seven games despite suffering through an 8-of-27 shooting night against Atlanta.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors are 2-0 against the Thunder this season and have won the past four meetings.

2. Oklahoma City PF Serge Ibaka had a season-high 20 rebounds against the Warriors on Saturday - two shy of his career best.

3. Golden State swingman Andre Iguodala (hamstring) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Warriors 123, Thunder 117