Westbrook's last-second 3-pointer lifts Thunde

Westbrook’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook got his revenge.

The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors met, Andre Iguodala hit a buzzer-beating jump shot to hand the Thunder their third loss of the season. This time, Westbrook got the last laugh -- and shot.

Westbrook hit a desperation 3-pointer in the corner with 0.1 of a second on the clock to give the Thunder a 113-112 win on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena, keeping Oklahoma City undefeated at home this season.

In the Nov. 14 matchup with the Warriors (9-8), which Golden State won 116-115, Westbrook hit a late 3-pointer against Golden State but left 2.3 seconds on the game clock for Iguodala’s winner.

Westbrook earned his lesson this time.

“I did the same thing against Golden State, but unfortunately left too much time on the clock,” Westbrook said. “I‘m just glad it went in this time with less time on the clock.”

Oklahoma City (11-3) was down 112-110 after Harrison Barnes scored a bucket on Jeremy Lamb. Barnes missed on Golden State’s next possession, however, giving Oklahoma City the ball and a chance to tie or win with 19.1 seconds left.

Durant missed on a floater, and the ball went out of bounds, but Oklahoma City got it back with 9.4 seconds left after a video review.

Thunder center Serge Ibaka got the ball and an open 15-foot jump shot on the inbounds play, but he missed and the ball bounced to the corner, where it was saved by Thabo Sefolosha into the hands of Westbrook for the 3-pointer.

”I thought we competed, got great looks and executed down the stretch,“ Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. ”except for that last possession.

“Russ wanted the basketball more than anyone else on the floor. We didn’t go get the basketball.”

After the second game in a row against the Warriors that came down to the final buzzer, Thunder coach Scott Brooks gave credit to Golden State but was relieved to be on the winning side.

“We get to wake up tomorrow morning and realize we’re even with them,” Brooks said. “Both teams deserved to win both games. They’re an exciting team, and tough to guard.”

The Warriors were led by point guard Stephen Curry’s 32 points. Westbrook got off to a quick start for the Thunder, scoring 11 in the first quarter and 34 in the game.

Durant struggled with his shooting for much of the game but improved in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with 25 points on 7-for-22 from the field. He also had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Ibaka had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Warriors leading scorer Klay Thompson struggled early in the game, opening up 1-for-10, but scored 13 points in the third quarter and finished with 16.

Harrison Barnes picked up the slack for the struggling Thompson, scoring 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field. Andrew Bogut had 14 points and eight rebounds but fouled out early in overtime.

The Thunder were down 82-76 at the end of the third quarter but scored seven points in a row in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to take back the lead.

Thunder center Kendrick Perkins dislocated his left ring finger in the second quarter and did not return.

NOTES: After the Warriors handed the Thunder its third loss of the season on Nov. 14 in Oakland, OKC won its next five games in a row. Golden State went 3-4 after that game, having lost four out of its last five games entering Friday’s contest. ... Golden State F Andre Iguodala, who hit the winning shot at the buzzer on Nov. 14 against the Thunder, did not play Friday due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out four games in a row now. Iguodala could possibly return Dec. 1 against Sacramento. ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook, who shot 2-for-16 in Wednesday’s win over San Antonio, started Friday’s game 5-for-6 with 11 points in the first quarter. ... Warriors F Jermaine O‘Neal was called for a technical foul in the second quarter after an altercation with C Steven Adams.