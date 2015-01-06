Thunder acquire Waiters during loss to Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oklahoma City Thunder added firepower in a trade Monday night.

As the deal was being finalized, they took the court and demonstrated why they needed it.

The Golden State Warriors harassed Oklahoma City stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook into 8-for-37 shooting en route to their third consecutive win over the Thunder, 117-91.

The win gives the Warriors (27-5) an 11 1/2-game cushion over the perennially strong Thunder (17-18) in the Western Conference standings as the clubs approach the midpoint of the season.

Oklahoma City will have the services of shooting guard Dion Waiters for the final 47 games of their season. The offensive sparkplug was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that cost the Thunder a protected first-round pick and reserve forward Lance Thomas.

The New York Knicks were the third team involved in the deal.

“We’re excited to get Dion,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said after the game. “He brings confidence, versatility, scoring ... He’s going to help us.”

The cold-shooting Thunder would have needed a lot more than Waiters on this night to prevent the Warriors from clinching the season series.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson did all the Golden State scoring in an early 13-2 flurry that gave the Warriors a lead they never relinquished en route to their 12th consecutive home victory.

“We are all confident. It’s a very positive mood here,” said Warriors reserve guard Justin Holiday, who contributed 12 points to the win. “It’s always fun when you’re winning.”

The Warriors converted 15 3-pointers and shot 46.6 percent overall, but their defense was as responsible as anything for the fourth consecutive win to start their current six-game homestand.

Durant, who scorched the Warriors for 30 points in the first half of a Dec. 18 matchup before injuring his ankle, missed his first seven shots this time and went just 3-for-16. Thanks in part to 7-of-11 foul shooting, he finished with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 22 points, but it took him 21 shots to get there. He misfired 16 times, and like Durant, he did much of his scoring from the free-throw line (11-for-14).

“They played great defense,” Brooks said of the Warriors. “They made us not play well. They’re the best team in basketball. They’re a great team.”

Small forward Harrison Barnes was a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range and totaled 23 points for the Warriors, who have a 25-point average margin of victory in the four wins on the homestand.

“A lot of that is my teammates. They found me in great spots,” Barnes said. “I have not been shooting well. It felt good to make shots today.”

Point guard Stephen Curry contributed 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals to the win, connecting on his 999th career 3-pointer along the way.

Thompson (3-for-5) and power forward Draymond Green (3-for-7) added to the Warriors’ 3-point barrage. Golden State outscored the Thunder 45-15 from beyond the arc.

Thompson finished with 19 points, while Green contributed 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

“We’re in a good groove,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “The biggest thing is we’re taking care of the ball. If we do that and defend like we have all year, it’s going to be hard for teams to come into this building and beat us. It’s a good formula.”

Backup swingman Anthony Morrow had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who were attempting to go over .500 for the first time this season. Oklahoma City caps a three-night, two-game Northern California swing Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Waiters is expected to join the Thunder in Sacramento, but the trade must be formally approved by the NBA before he is able to play.

“He’s a great player,” Westbrook said of Waiters. “He does a great job of attacking. He does a great job of getting his own shots.”

Oklahoma City shot 30.6 percent overall and 5-for-28 (17.9 percent) on threes in losing for just the sixth time in 20 games.

Durant (2-for-11) and Westbrook (4-for-14) shot poorly in the first half, which ended with the Warriors up 65-45. Barnes scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder was never closer than 14 in the second half.

NOTES: PF Lance Thomas, the only player the Thunder gave up in its three-team trade with Cleveland and New York, was in Oakland on Monday night but inactive for the game. The fourth-year pro out of Duke averaged 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Thunder this season. ... Oklahoma City SF Kevin Durant scored at least 20 points against the Warriors in 24 consecutive games before falling short Monday. ... The last time the Warriors won a season series from the Thunder (2007-08), the Oklahoma City franchise was known as the Seattle SuperSonics. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry moved within one 3-pointer of becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach the milestone. Curry has played 368 games; Dennis Scott currently holds the distinction at 457 games. ... The last Warrior to go 5-for-5 or better on 3-pointers before SF Harrison Barnes did it Monday night was SG Anthony Morrow, who witnessed Barnes’ feat firsthand as a member of the Thunder.