Preview: Thunder at Wizards

It’s bad enough for the Washington Wizards that they host an Oklahoma City Thunder team Saturday night that has reeled off 10 consecutive victories. But it gets worse, as the Thunder come in on the heels of a 120-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets that was so decisive, stars Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka were given the entire fourth quarter off. That should have them well-rested as they prepare to face a Wizards team coming off a 110-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant was expected to be a good bet to extend his string of games with 30-plus points to 13 - and he was, until the Thunder went up by 30 points in the third quarter and Durant was stapled to the bench after scoring 26 on 10-of-12 shooting. That wasn’t even the most impressive performance of the night - that honor belonged to Serge Ibaka, who shot 12-for-12 for 25 points. The Wizards shot 51.1 percent against Los Angeles but were just 3-for-22 from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (38-10): Durant had one of the most memorable months in NBA history. The three-time NBA scoring champion became the first player since Michael Jordan nearly 24 years earlier to finish a calendar month with at least 550 points and 90 assists - a testament to both his scoring touch and his ability to manage the offense when his shot isn’t there. He led the team with seven assists in the one-sided win over Brooklyn, while connecting on three of Oklahoma City’s five made 3-pointers.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (22-23): A handful of players who fell short of earning an All-Star berth have suggested they would use the snub as motivation for the second half of the season. Washington point guard John Wall was one of the lucky ones - earning his first career All-Star nod - but isn’t planning to rest on his laurels as he looks to get his team back to the .500 mark. “I’ve been in the afterglow at home,” he told the Washington Post, “but (Friday) I came here, got my work in, got workouts in and had a great practice.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City pulled out a 106-105 overtime victory over visiting Washington in their previous encounter Nov. 10.

2. Durant averages 30.3 points in 11 career games versus the Wizards.

3. The Thunder are 5-3 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 108, Wizards 94