Preview: Thunder at Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder are above .500 for the first time all season, but they’ll have their work cut out to stay there. The Thunder continue a challenging five-game road trip Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, their second of four straight tests against teams in line for the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Wizards have won seven of nine to surge to second place in the East.

Oklahoma City continued its long recovery from a 3-12 start with a 94-86 win at Miami on Tuesday, their third straight win and eighth in their past 12 contests. “We have to keep pushing,” star forward Kevin Durant told reporters. “We’re not worried about it. We didn’t come in here and rejoice because we’re over .500.” The Wizards have won three straight home games against the Thunder but dropped the first meeting this season, 109-102 at Oklahoma City on Jan. 2.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (21-20): Oklahoma City had lost four straight on the road before claiming the first two contests on this trip, which began with a 127-99 blowout of Orlando on Sunday. The Thunder are beginning to look like themselves with Durant (25 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (24.9 points, 7.4 assists, six rebounds) leading the way. Guard Reggie Jackson (14.8 points), long rumored to be on the trading block, had a big night against the Heat, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting off the bench.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (29-13): Washington continued the best start in franchise history with a 111-76 rout of Philadelphia on Monday, holding the 76ers to 32.9 percent shooting. The Wizards’ defensive improvement has been the key to their success, but they also have five players averaging double-digit scoring with point guard John Wall (17 points, 10 assists) leading the way. The Wizards have shot 50 percent or better in three of their past four games, including a season-best 55.6 percent against the 76ers.

1. The Wizards are 24-1 when holding opponents under 100 points and allow an average of 94.4 points at home.

2. The Thunder have recorded double-digit steals in consecutive games.

3. Washington SF Paul Pierce needs five 3-point field goals to join Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Jason Terry as the only players in NBA history to make 2,000.

