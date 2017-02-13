The Oklahoma City Thunder must refocus after an emotional encounter with the NBA’s top team as they prepare to visit one of the league’s hottest squads next. The Thunder are just 3-5 over the last eight games and improving on that won’t be easy Monday night when they travel to take on the Washington Wizards, who have won 16 of their last 19 contests.

Oklahoma City made a valiant comeback in the second half before dropping a 130-114 decision to visiting Golden State on Saturday in former Thunder star Kevin Durant’s return. All-Star Russell Westbrook’s 47 points wasn’t enough as Oklahoma City allowed 73 to the Warriors in the first half and forward Andre Roberson told reporters, “We have to go back, look at the film and clean some stuff up.” The Wizards haven’t had many issues of late and are learning to win games when not at their best - like Friday’s 112-107 triumph over Indiana, in which they trailed at halftime. All-Star point guard John Wall leads a Washington offense that generated at least 100 points in 20 straight games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Oklahoma, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (31-24): Westbrook’s 11 turnovers did not help Saturday, but he also contributed 11 rebounds and eight assists while improving his average to 35.2 points in February. Westbrook’s backcourt mate Victor Oladipo poured in 20 points against Golden State and is averaging 20.3 the past four contests to push his season mark to 16.3 – second on the team. Center Steven Adams (12.3 points) has also picked up his production while scoring 14.2 per game over the last five, but aside from the top three the Thunder went 11-of-33 from the field Saturday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (32-21): Wall is scoring 23points to go along with 10.5 assists overall and is even better of late, averaging 25.6 points in the past five outings and 13.4 assists in a seven-game span. “We’ve won a lot of close games,” Washington coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “(Wall is) really finding a balance of attacking, pulling up for a shot and kicking out to open shooters.” Bradley Beal is one of those dead-eye shooters and the 23-year-old recorded at least 27 points in four of the last seven contests while forward Markieff Morris scored 26 in the win over Indiana.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington C Marcin Gortat is averaging 13.8 rebounds the last five games and boasts double-doubles in seven of the past eight contests.

2. The Thunder took five straight and seven of eight against the Wizards, including a 126-115 overtime tussle on Nov. 30.

3. Westbrook had a triple-double in the first meeting and boasts 26 overall, tied with Oscar Robertson for the third-most in a season in NBA history.

PREDICTION: Wizards 115, Thunder 108