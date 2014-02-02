Wizards end Thunder’s 10-game win streak

WASHINGTON -- Oklahoma City forward Kevin Durant played like Superman during the month of January. Returning to his hometown on the first day of February proved to be kryptonite for the NBA’s leading scorer and the streaking Thunder.

Durant scored 26 points but sprayed perimeter shots. He had help in that area. Meanwhile, Wizards All-Star guard John Wall credited a halftime change of footwear with his in-game turnaround following a brutal shooting start.

Credit Washington’s collective defense with a 96-81 victory on Saturday night, snapping the Thunder’s 10-game winning streak.

Wall had 17 points, 15 assists and matched his career high with six steals for the Wizards (23-23). Washington pulled away from the Western Conference leading Thunder (38-11) with a 27-11 second-half run. Forward Trevor Ariza scored 18 points and defended Durant throughout.

Born in the nation’s capital and raised in the nearby Maryland suburbs, Durant missed all six of his 3-point attempts, finished 8 of 21 from the field and had five turnovers.

“They made me see a crowd,” Durant said of the Wizards’ defensive effort. “There were a few shots that I should have hit. I had some good looks but they did a good job. You’ve got to give them credit.”

The irregular performance was team-wide. The Thunder matched their season low with 81 points, shot under 40 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

“Tonight the turnovers gave them an opportunity to score in transition and it didn’t give us a chance to get a rhythm offensively,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said.

Only three Thunder players scored in double figures. Forward Serge Ibaka had 14 points and guard Reggie Jackson scored 12. Oklahoma City shot 4 of 24 from beyond the arc.

“We didn’t want to go all out and take the ball out of (Durant‘s) hands and let other guys beat us,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “He’s going to get his points so let’s let him get his points and hold everyone else down.”

Including a 120-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Thunder entered 9-0 on the road against Eastern Conference opponents. That form rarely showed against the Wizards, who led by at least 12 points throughout the fourth quarter.

During the 10-game winning streak, Durant played nine games averaging 37.1 points. In that span, he shot 61.1 percent from the field and made over 50 percent of his attempts in eight straight contests entering Saturday.

Center Marcin Gortat had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards, who had five players score in double figures before the sellout crowd of 20,356.

Returning home after a 2-2 western road trip, the Wizards led most of the first half, 42-38 at halftime and 58-57 with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter. Wall’s dunk sparked an 8-0 spurt and Washington closed the quarter on a 20-7 run.

Wall, who missed all seven of his first-half attempts, had 13 in the third quarter. His floater gave the Wizards a 78-64 lead entering the fourth.

Another dunk from Wall midway through the final period put Washington up 89-72.

“I didn’t like how I played on the road trip with my white shoes so I tried some red ones,” Wall said. “They didn’t work in the first half so I got rid of them and went back to my old white ones. It kind of helped me out. I‘m kind of superstitious.”

Including the season opener, the Wizards reached .500 eight times, but have yet to post a winning record, something the franchise has not accomplished since Oct. 31, 2009.

Making his lone appearance of the regular season in hometown, Durant said he bought 100 tickets for friends and family. Despite that warm reception, Durant and the Thunder got off to a cold start, shooting 27.3 percent in the first quarter.

Down 25-13 after one period, Oklahoma City found its grove during a 14-0 run in the second. Durant missed five of his first seven shots, but scored 10 in the quarter.

NOTES: The Thunder matched their season low with 38 first-half points. ... Thunder F Kevin Durant, a D.C. area native, said he bought 100 tickets for friends and family to attend Saturday’s game. Asked about one day playing for the local NBA team, Durant joked, “I spent a lot of money on tickets today. Imagine if I play here.” ... Wizards G John Wall played at home in his first game since being named to the 2014 NBA All-Star Game. ... The Thunder return home Monday to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Game two of Washington’s five-game homestand comes Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.